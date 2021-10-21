McConnell Says Term Limits As 'Radical' As Expanding Court

By Jimmy Hoover (October 21, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell renewed his attacks on President Joe Biden's Supreme Court commission Thursday morning in response to a draft report from the commission that seemed to favor term limits for justices. Ending life tenure "is no less a radical affront" than court expansion, he said. "Curtailing the tenure of our nation's senior-most judges is such an obvious threat to judicial independence, it's literally been warned about since our nation's founding," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) McConnell slammed Biden's commission, which is examining different proposals to reform the Supreme Court, as a "clumsy act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS