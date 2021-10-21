Enviro Groups Want Mont. Court To Axe Gas Plant's Air Permit

By Morgan Conley (October 21, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups said in a lawsuit Thursday that Montana environmental regulators shouldn't have issued an air permit for a NorthWestern Energy gas power plant, alleging the facility will worsen air quality in an area that is already not doing great. The Montana Environmental Information Center and the Sierra Club sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and NorthWestern Energy in state court. The groups allege Montana DEQ issued an air permit for a new gas-fueled power plant along the Yellowstone River without adequately analyzing the environmental impact of the facility and related infrastructure. The groups said they are particularly concerned with...

