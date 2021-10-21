Fla. Official Blasts New Pot License Rules As Discriminatory

By Katryna Perera (October 21, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has called for a state investigation over a new rule issued by the Florida Department of Health that more than doubles the cost of applications for Black farmers seeking licenses for medical marijuana treatment centers, saying she believes the rule is discriminatory. The commissioner, a Democrat currently running to unseat Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent her letter on Wednesday addressed to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel and the state's Joint Administrative Procedures Committee chairs. Fried claims that the department's new "emergency rule" more than doubles the application fee and adds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS