Senate Confirms 3rd Judge To Western District Of Washington

By James Arkin (October 21, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Tana Lin to the bench of the Western District of Washington, the third judge confirmed to that court since President Joe Biden took office. Lin was confirmed 52-45, with three Republican senators supporting her nomination along with every Democrat who was present for the vote. Lin, a Keller Rohrback LLP attorney for nearly two decades, has focused on representing employers and shareholders in consumer and antitrust cases. She also worked at the Michigan Poverty Law Program and as a trial attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission office in Chicago. She also served as...

