Exec Clawback Rule Changes Could Shift SEC Enforcement

By Gerald Hodgkins, Nancy Kestenbaum and Nabiha Aziz (October 27, 2021, 11:19 AM EDT) -- On Oct. 14, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it was reopening the comment period on proposed rules that would require exchange-listed public companies to claw back compensation from all of their executive officers in the wake of financial restatements. The rules have yet to be adopted by the SEC, even though it was required to do so under Section 954 of the Dodd-Frank Act, a statutory provision that is more than 10 years old.[1] Such rules, if and when they are adopted by the SEC, could be a sea change in the use of clawbacks by exchange-listed companies...

