House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt

By James Arkin (October 21, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress Thursday for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The vote is an escalation of the select committee's efforts to seek testimony as part of its inquiry and follows a unanimous committee vote earlier this week recommending Bannon be held in contempt. The House voted 229-202 on the resolution, with nine Republicans joining every Democrat in voting yes. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the select committee, said in a speech...

