Fed Tightens Stock Trading Rules For Officials After Backlash

By Dean Seal (October 21, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board said Thursday that it will impose new stock trading restrictions on policymakers and senior staff, including prohibitions on buying individual stocks and active trading, following controversy around the trading activity of top Fed officials. The central bank said that its new set of rules will increase the timeliness of reporting and public disclosure by its senior officials, who will now be limited to purchasing diversified investment vehicles such as mutual funds. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus...

