EU Leaders Order Carbon Market Fitness Review

By Matt Thompson (October 22, 2021, 10:17 AM BST) -- European Union heads of government have approved plans to examine the functioning of the bloc's carbon emissions market, following Poland's request for a financial transaction tax on trades made under the EU's trading system. In a statement issued late Thursday, the bloc's leaders invited the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, to bring forward regulatory measures to dampen financial speculation about the bloc's carbon market amid surging energy prices. "The commission [should] assess whether certain trading behaviors require further regulatory action," according to the published conclusions of the meeting. "The commission and the council [should use all fiscal measures available to] urgently...

