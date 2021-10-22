Baker McKenzie Steers PerkinElmer On £130M Pensions Deal

By Martin Croucher (October 22, 2021, 1:09 PM BST) -- A U.S. healthcare equipment company has insured £130 million ($180 million) in pension liabilities for its British staff with insurer Standard Life, the company advising on the deal said. Lane Clark & Peacock said on Thursday that PerkinElmer Inc., whose British arm is based in Buckinghamshire, had bought cover to protect itself against the risk that 900 members of its U.K. scheme live longer than expected, or that benefits are affected by changes in interest rate or inflation. The deal was announced after the Standard Life brand was acquired in February, by Phoenix Group, from Standard Life Aberdeen, which later changed...

