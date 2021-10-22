FCA Finalizes Prudential Rulebook For Investment Firms

By Najiyya Budaly (October 22, 2021, 3:29 PM BST) -- The City watchdog published final rules on Friday aimed at streamlining requirements for the amount of capital that regulated investment firms must hold from January 2022, in a move to boost competition and ensure companies can fail without causing disruption. The Financial Conduct Authority set out final rules under the Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which will apply to all watchdog-regulated investment companies. The rules, which will come into force at the start of January, will force investment companies to maintain sufficient capital and put in place adequate risk controls. The new rules will help to safeguard investors and the wider market...

