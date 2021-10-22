Bank Of Ireland Absorbs Most Of KBC's Irish Biz In $5.8B Deal

By Benjamin Horney (October 22, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Belgian bank KBC Group NV will exit Ireland through the roughly €5 billion ($5.8 billion) sale of most of the assets of Dublin-based KBC Bank Ireland to Ireland's central bank, the companies said Friday. Under the terms of the transaction, Bank of Ireland will acquire "substantially all" of the performing loan assets and deposits of KBC Bank Ireland, as well as a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages, according to a statement. The agreement adds to Bank of Ireland's portfolio roughly €8.8 billion worth of performing mortgages, €100 million worth of performing commercial and consumer loans, and €4.4 billion worth of deposits....

