Fed. Circ. Revives USF Affiliate's Patent Suit Against Fujifilm

By Dani Kass (October 22, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday vacated a Connecticut federal judge's ruling that a research organization affiliated with the University of South Florida doesn't have standing to accuse Fujifilm Medical Systems of infringing one of its digital mammography patents. The three-judge panel's opinion was filed under seal, but the judgment vacated and reversed the ruling dismissing USF's Research Foundation's suit. The decision came more than eight months after the Federal Circuit held oral arguments. U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford had dismissed the suit in May 2020, concluding that USFRF couldn't assert the university's patent directed to a "workstation-user interface...

