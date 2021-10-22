Insurer, Pa. Church End $1.2M Employee Theft Coverage Row

By Daniel Tay (October 22, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh church, its child education program and their insurer agreed Friday to end litigation over whether the insurer must provide more coverage related to a former church employee's $1.2 million embezzlement. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania approved the agreement to dismiss by Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co.; The Westminster Presbyterian Church of Upper St. Clair; and WECEP LLC, the company that operates the church's child education programs. The church and company had sued Brotherhood Mutual, claiming they had suffered separate losses due to embezzlement by David Reiter, a former church administrator. Because their losses were separate, Brotherhood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS