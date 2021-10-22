EU Clears S&P Global's $44B IHS Markit Deal With Conditions

By J. Edward Moreno (October 22, 2021, 11:59 PM BST) -- The European Commission announced Friday that it has conditionally approved S&P Global's $44 billion proposed acquisition of financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd, which comes days after the United Kingdom's antitrust regulator said it would approve the merger as well. The approval is conditional on S&P, which announced the proposed merger in November, divesting its commodity price assessments and financial data businesses. Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition chief, said that without that condition the merger would have hurt competition in the financial data market. The EU, which began looking into the merger last month, found that the merger would give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS