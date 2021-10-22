Justices Agree To Hear Challenges To Texas' 6-Week Abortion Law

By Jimmy Hoover (October 22, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear challenges from the federal government and abortion providers to Texas' 6-week abortion ban on Nov. 1 but will leave the law in place while it considers the cases, the court said on Friday. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she would have granted the federal government's request to block Texas' S.B. 8 and immediately reinstate a federal district court injunction that found the law to be in violation of the Supreme Court's abortion precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The court was right to take up both cases, Justice Sotomayor said in an...

