Oklahoma, Utilities Tell DC Circuit To Back Coal Ash Rules

By Keith Goldberg (October 22, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma and allied utilities Friday urged the D.C. Circuit to end a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of the state's coal ash permit plan, saying environmentalists haven't identified any EPA wrongdoing in greenlighting the plan. State officials, along with utilities Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. and Public Service Company of Oklahoma and utility industry group Utility Solid Waste Activities Group, said the EPA properly determined that the public had enough opportunity for input when it approved a plan for coal ash disposal in Oklahoma. Environmental groups led by the Waterkeeper Alliance Inc. argue that the EPA failed to...

