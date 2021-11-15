High Court To Weigh If Litigation Bars Later Arbitration

By Jon Steingart (November 15, 2021, 10:13 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear an hourly worker's request for it to decide whether a Taco Bell franchisee waived its right to have a wage and hour case heard out of court after already participating in the litigation for several months. The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on whether a Taco Bell franchisee waived its right to arbitrate a worker's wage dispute after participating in litigation for several months. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The announcement tees up a high court ruling that could condone a litigant trying its hand in court before opting to switch to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS