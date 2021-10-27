Ga. Attys Want Bigger Part In State's Film, TV Production

By Rosie Manins (October 27, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Georgia's billion-dollar film and television production industry thrived during the pandemic, but some legal work associated with the booming media economy has stayed frustratingly out of the reach of Peach State entertainment lawyers, partly because their services don't qualify for state tax credits. Georgia's financial incentives for film and television work have made it a hub for U.S. productions like "The Walking Dead," "Black Panther," "Stranger Things, "and "Ozark." Lawyers in the state, particularly in Atlanta, are getting work from all the activity, with many of them representing reality television talent and companies associated with production. But the weighty — and...

