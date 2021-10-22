IP Hires: Covington, Wilson Sonsini, K&L Gates

By Tiffany Hu (October 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A former Patent Trial and Appeal Board chief judge has returned to Covington & Burling, while Wilson Sonsini brought on a former Quinn Emanuel intellectual property litigator to its San Francisco office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Covington & Burling Scott C. Weidenfeller Covington & Burling LLP has added back to its ranks a longtime patent pro to its Washington, D.C., office, announcing that Scott C. Weidenfeller has made the move after years in various positions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Weidenfeller — who was most recently a Patent Trial and Appeal Board vice chief administrative patent judge...

