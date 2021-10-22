Mansions, Lingerie And $1.8B: Girardi Trustees Hunt For Cash

By Brandon Lowrey (October 22, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Since Thomas V. Girardi's powerful plaintiffs firm went belly up in December amid allegations of theft and fraud, bankruptcy trustees have been searching for money to pay off more than $100 million in debt. Their hunt has taken them through a complicated and poorly documented web of bank accounts, properties and high-value lawsuits. It has caused clashes with Girardi's estranged wife, singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi, and raised questions about what had been going on at the firm. Thomas V. Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, have been forced into bankruptcy liquidation proceedings after a federal...

