GOP Reps. Cry Foul On Postal Service's Paycheck Pilot

By Elise Hansen (October 22, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of Republican congressmen raised alarms Friday about a U.S. Postal Service pilot program for cashing paychecks, saying the program hasn't been approved by Congress and is well outside the agency's purview. Representatives Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and James Comer, R-Ky., fired off a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding a briefing on the program, including information about its implementation and the USPS' justification for rolling out a financial service. "The Postal Service's involvement in financial services is certainly a significant deviation from the plans for reform that you communicated to Congress in public and in private," the letter said....

