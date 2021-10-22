Stalled Bond Bill Could Endanger Puerto Rico Restructuring

By Rick Archer (October 22, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring Friday called for an urgent status conference after reports that a bond issue needed to make the plan proposed by the island's fiscal oversight board work failed to pass the commonwealth's upper house. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain filed an order calling for a Monday morning conference following media reports that the bond authorization bill failed to pass the island's Senate and an announcement by the Fiscal Management and Oversight Board that it would seek an adjournment of the Nov. 8 plan confirmation hearing if the bill was not approved by Friday afternoon....

