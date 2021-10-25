Biden Administration Proceeds With Alaska Oil Lease Sales

By Clark Mindock (October 25, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is opening up more than a million acres of seafloor to offshore drilling in Alaska after a Louisiana federal judge told the Biden administration it couldn't halt auctions as a part of its push to confront climate change. A draft environmental review was published by BOEM on Friday, setting up a period for public comment before the 2022 oil and gas lease sales are allowed to go forward in Alaska's Cook Inlet. The area will encompass 224 outer continental shelf blocks in the northern part of the inlet and cover 1.09 million acres of seafloor...

