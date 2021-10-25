Ex-Tech GC Gets Access To Company Docs Ahead Of Trial

By Jessica Corso (October 25, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge on Monday ordered battery technology firm Microvast Inc. to hand over stock option agreements signed by several employees ahead of trial with its former general counsel, who claims that he was denied his own stock options in the company. Harris County District Judge Lauren Reeder ordered attorneys for Microvast to hand over draft copies, as well as the original PDF copies, of stock option agreements signed by at least nine employees between 2016 and 2017, according to court documents. Former Microvast general counsel Matthew Smith asked for the copies ahead of his Nov. 8 trial against the...

