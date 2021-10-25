Flood Insurance Scheme Hits The Road After Gov't Report

By Martin Croucher (October 25, 2021, 2:43 PM BST) -- A government-backed insurance scheme launched a campaign on Monday to help people protect their homes against flooding, after an official report warned that tens of thousands of properties across the country could be without cover. Flood Re said it has created a mobile showroom that will arrive at Glasgow on Oct. 29, two days before the start of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, after visiting four other cities across the country. A government-commissioned report has warned that thousands of homeowners and tenants may not have adequate flood insurance. The report also urged insurers to do more to help people understand...

