EU Watchdogs Finalize Climate Disclosure Requirements

By Najiyya Budaly (October 25, 2021, 1:39 PM BST) -- Europe's financial regulators have proposed final rules that will govern how companies disclose whether their products are sustainable to allow consumers to compare the environmental benefits of investing in financial assets. The European Supervisory Authorities delivered draft regulatory technical standards to the European Commission on Friday on the disclosures that businesses must make to investors under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and Taxonomy Regulation. The proposals will create a single set of rules for businesses to set out information on whether their financial products contribute to sustainability goals and environmental objectives, the regulators said. This will ensure that investors get comparable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS