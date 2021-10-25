FCA Plans Illiquid Assets Fund With 90-Day Notice Period

By Najiyya Budaly (October 25, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- The City watchdog said on Monday that it will launch an investment fund for experienced consumers to invest in illiquid assets, in a bid to encourage longer-term opportunities while putting in place a 90-day notice period to safeguard against a rise in redemptions. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it plans to create a new type of open-ended authorized investment funds so that pension funds and other sophisticated investors can pour money into longer-term, illiquid assets, such as infrastructure, venture capital and private equity. The agency said that some investors are unwilling or unable to invest in long-term assets, even though...

