Just Eat Bites Back After Investor Urges Grubhub Divestiture

By Benjamin Horney (October 25, 2021, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com said Monday that it will not rush into a sale of Grubhub despite pressure from a significant shareholder to divest or spin off the business, which it purchased last year for $7.3 billion. The defiance from Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, or JET, came as a response to a Monday letter issued to the company and its shareholders by Cat Rock Capital Management LP, which owns about 13.8 million JET shares, equivalent to a roughly 6.5% stake. According to Cat Rock, JET has not performed as well as it should in the wake of its...

