McGuireWoods Hires Ex-Morgan Lewis Financial Partner

By Matt Perez (October 25, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP said Monday that it brought aboard a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner to its securities enforcement and litigation team in Washington, D.C. John V. Ayanian joins the firm as a partner and will anchor its broker-dealer regulatory counseling practice, which works with clients in regulatory compliance, examinations and investigations. "McGuireWoods is a national leader in securities enforcement defense and is well known for its capacity to provide a full range of services to financial industry clients," Ayanian said in a statement. "I am excited to join this world-class team and put my experience to work for our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS