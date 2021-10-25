EU Raids Animal Pharma Co. In Probe Of Possible Cartel

By Christopher Cole (October 25, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition watchdog raided an animal health pharmaceutical company operating in Belgium on Monday, making good on a recent promise to launch unannounced inspections to uncover potential cartel activity. Few details were available in the hours after the raid, and the European Commission did not immediately disclose the name or location of the company. "The commission has concerns that the inspected company may have infringed the EU antitrust rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant position," the EU's competition arm said in a statement, adding that its own officials were accompanied by Belgian counterparts. Commission officials noted that unannounced inspections...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS