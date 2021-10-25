Veteran Voting Rights Attorney Confirmed To 2nd Circ.

By James Arkin (October 25, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed veteran voting rights attorney Myrna Pérez to the Second Circuit on Monday, continuing President Joe Biden's rapid pace of adding new judges to the federal bench. The Senate voted 48-43 along party lines to confirm Pérez, making her the seventh appellate court judge to be confirmed this year. Pérez has worked at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law since 2006, and has led the Voting Rights and Election Program since 2019. She will be the first Latina to serve on the Second Circuit since now-Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was elevated to...

