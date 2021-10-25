Brit Fights US Extradition Over $30M Ponzi Scheme Charges

By Christopher Crosby (October 25, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- A British man charged over a $30 million Ponzi scheme battled the U.S. government's attempt to extradite him on Monday, as prison experts told a judge that he would be held in a cramped, high-security cell. U.S. federal prosecutors have accused Anthony Joseph Baker of defrauding investors out of more than $30 million raised as part of a sugar logistics business and iron ore mining operation in Chile between October 2012 and May 2014. Experts on U.S. prison conditions in Florida told a judge at hearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court that Baker will not qualify for a minimum security prison should he be...

