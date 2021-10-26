Dechert Aims For November Hybrid Office Return

By Sarah Martinson (October 26, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- International firm Dechert LLP is planning to reopen its offices worldwide in November, two months later than the firm previously planned, and will continue to allow attorneys to remotely work until the end of 2021, Law360 Pulse confirmed. Dechert U.S. public relations senior manager Ashley Baldev told Law360 Pulse in a statement late Monday that the firm is encouraging employees to come into their respective offices at least once a week starting Nov. 8. Baldev noted that Dechert employees coming into the office must be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have valid exceptions per President Joe Biden's September orders. Exempt employees...

