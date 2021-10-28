Retiring Fed. Circ. Judge Says She Wants 'To Have A Voice'

By Britain Eakin (October 28, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Retiring Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O'Malley said Thursday that part of the reason she decided to retire rather than take senior status is to be able to speak out more about problems with the U.S. patent system. "I am leaving the bench partially so I can get my First Amendment rights back. Because I would like to engage. And I want to have a voice. And I don't want to be limited to 'No comment' on so many different areas," said O'Malley, who will be retiring in March. The judge's remarks came during a webinar sponsored by IPWatchdog and Innovation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS