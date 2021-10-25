Fed. Circ. Affirms Apple's PTAB Wins Axing Camera IP

By Andrew Karpan (October 25, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Apple scored wins at the Federal Circuit on Monday when it upheld two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating patents covering dual-camera zoom technology owned by a Samsung unit. The rulings on the "closely related" cases came in a pair of decisions handed down by a three-judge appellate panel, which heard oral arguments on Corephotonics' appeal back in June. The small Israeli camera technology startup was bought by Samsung in 2019. That same year, a panel of PTAB judges found that two Corephotonics patents — which both covered types of small telephoto lenses and were issued in 2016 — were invalid,...

