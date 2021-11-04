Colo. Voters Reject Cannabis Tax Hike Measure

By Asha Glover (November 4, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Colorado voters rejected a ballot initiative seeking to annually increase the state's sales tax on retail cannabis from 15% to 20% by 2024 and put the money toward tutoring and after-school programs. Proposition 119, which proposed an additional 3% tax on retail marijuana beginning in 2022, appeared to be heading toward failure in unofficial results posted by the Colorado secretary of state's office. As of Thursday, the vote stood at 54% against and 46% in favor. The ballot measure proposed increasing the additional tax to 4% in 2023 and 5% beginning in 2024, according to the proposal's final text. The state...

