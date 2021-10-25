Carlyle Group Sued For Records On $344M 'Insider' Payment

By Leslie Pappas (October 25, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group Inc. has been sued in Delaware Chancery Court by an investor fund seeking records to investigate potential wrongdoing in connection with a $344 million payment the global investment firm allegedly made to insiders after giving them tax-free swaps of their partnership interests. In a heavily redacted version of the suit made public on Friday, the city of Pittsburgh's Comprehensive Municipal Pension Trust Fund said it wants to investigate a buyout of "tax receivable agreement rights" that the Washington, D.C.-based investment firm announced in July 2019, shortly before it converted from a publicly traded partnership to a C corporation...

