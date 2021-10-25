With Jab At Fed. Circ., Albright Ships IP Case To California

By Britain Eakin (October 25, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Monday granted a motion by semiconductor company Microchip Technology Inc. to transfer a patent infringement suit against it by HD Silicon Solutions LLC to California, citing recent Federal Circuit decisions reprimanding the Texas judge for failing to grant transfers. Judge Albright, who oversees the nation's busiest patent docket as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, said in a 15-page order, "Microchip has carried its burden to show that transfer to the Northern District of California is clearly more convenient than the venue chosen by plaintiff." The judge's order at times...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS