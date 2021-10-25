CVS Says Ex-Worker Openly Broke Nonsolicitation Agreement

By Ryan Harroff (October 25, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- CVS on Monday alleged that one of its former sales employees openly broke her nonsolicitation agreement by handing her new business card to an old client right in front of the saleswoman who replaced her. According to the complaint filed by CVS Pharmacy Inc. in Michigan federal court, Samantha Marsack left her position in the company's home-based infusion care service Coram in March to work for KabaFusion, Coram's direct competitor in the Detroit area. KabaFusion allegedly told CVS that Marsack would not deal with her old Coram clients, only for her replacement to run into her doing just that in mid-October,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS