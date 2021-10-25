Federal Judges Face Stricter Trade Disclosures Under New Bill

By Al Barbarino (October 25, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Newly proposed bipartisan legislation would hold federal judges to stricter stock trading disclosure requirements, requiring them to report any securities transactions of more than $1,000 for publication in a new online database, a group of lawmakers announced Monday. The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act would hold judges to the same standards as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act. (iStock.com/Andrey Popov) The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act would hold judges to the same standards as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, enacted in 2012. The STOCK Act enforces the $1,000, 45-day reporting requirements for the president, vice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS