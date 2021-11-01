Faegre Drinker Adds Ex-Advarra Pharma Regulatory Adviser

By Jack Rodgers (November 1, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has snagged a former Advarra Inc. vice president with more than 30 years of pharmaceutical regulatory advisory experience to serve as a senior director on the firm's regulatory consulting team. Joseph Lamendola for years has advised biotech and biopharma companies on regulatory requirements for drug development, and was most recently a principal and senior vice president at Advarra — a company that reviews pharmaceutical and other research programs for regulatory compliance. Timothy Franson, Faegre Drinker's regulatory consulting practice lead, said in a statement Oct. 25 the company is thrilled to add Lamendola to its advisory...

