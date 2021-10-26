Judicial Ethics Chair Faces Questions Over Recusals

By Jimmy Hoover (October 26, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A recent report detailing failed recusals by 131 federal judges has "highlighted gaps that we can address," U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, the chair of the judiciary's code of conduct committee, told lawmakers Tuesday, stressing the need for more training for judges. Fifth Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, who chairs the U.S. judiciary's code of conduct committee, testified to Congress Tuesday about improving the recusal process for federal judges. (U.S. Senate) During a Tuesday hearing before the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, lawmakers from both parties expressed deep concerns about the ethical lapses described last month...

