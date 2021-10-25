New EEOC Guidance Tackles Faith-Based Vax Exemptions

By Vin Gurrieri (October 25, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Though businesses should presume that workers' faith-based requests for exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination requirements are legitimate, federal anti-discrimination law allows employers to ferret out exemption bids rooted in political or personal objections, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in new guidance Monday. Requests for religious accommodation have spiked as employers roll out COVID-19 vaccination mandates. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) The EEOC added a new section to its running COVID-19 pandemic guidance that explains how Title VII of the Civil Rights Act applies when workers cite religious objections to employers' vaccination mandates. The law bars religious bias in the workplace and allows employees and...

