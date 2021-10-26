Miami Boutique Hires Former Federal Prosecutor

By Madison Arnold (October 26, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Boutique Miami law firm Gelber Schachter & Greenberg PA has picked up four new attorneys, including a partner who was formerly a prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice. The firm last week announced the hiring of Barbara Llanes as a partner and associates Juan Carlos "J.C." Zamora, Andrew Figueroa and Christopher Sundby. Gelber Schachter now has nine attorneys, according to its website. "I was interested in going to some place that had top-notch lawyers with a robust practice that handle complex matters, including matters involving Latin American clients, which is an area of particular interest to me," Llanes told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS