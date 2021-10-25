Paul Hastings Snags Venable's Financial Services Chair

By Jon Hill (October 25, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has hired away the chair of Venable LLP's financial services practice, adding to its ranks a top litigator who was once an enforcement attorney for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Allyson B. Baker, who had been with Venable since 2013, will head up a new CFPB practice at Paul Hastings, where she has joined as a partner based in its Washington office, according to a Monday announcement from the firm. Baker will also be part of the investigations and white collar defense practice at Paul Hastings, as well as its fintech and payments practices, the firm said....

