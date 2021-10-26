BigLaw's 'Never Say No' Culture Lasts Amid Calls For Reform

By Aebra Coe (October 26, 2021, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Even amid rallying cries across the legal industry since the start of the pandemic to prioritize attorneys' mental health, remote working and greater client demand appear to be making it harder than ever for lawyers to create boundaries around their work lives. Taking a laptop to dinner at a restaurant. Keeping a cellphone at the edge of the hot tub. Driving around a campsite frantically searching for a hot spot. Career coach Elena Deutsch says she hears all of these scenarios in her job consulting with women lawyers who are thinking about leaving the law. "What I have witnessed in hundreds...

