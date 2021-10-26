Cyber-Cover Prices Soaring After Ransomware Attacks Surge

By Martin Croucher (October 26, 2021, 2:41 PM BST) -- The cost of cyber-insurance has continued to rise globally in the last three months, according to a report on Tuesday, as insurers seek to withdraw from the market or cap their losses after a spate of costly ransomware attacks. The report, by insurance broker Marsh, found that the cost of the insurance in the U.S. almost doubled — a jump of 96% — in the third quarter of the year, compared with the same period last year, while there was a 60% surge in Europe. Figures show that the cost of ransomware attacks increased by 290% in the U.S. this year...

