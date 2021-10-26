Regulation, Cybercrime Top List Of Insurance Concerns

By Martin Croucher (October 26, 2021, 12:30 PM BST) -- The growing burden of regulation tops a list of concerns shared by the insurance sector in Europe, followed closely by cybercrime and climate change, according to a survey of business leaders. The survey, published on Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers, found that many in the industry see regulation as a threat to innovation and competition, as well as a crippling expense. The thorny problem of cybercrime came second in the survey, with fears about vulnerability to hackers and the difficulty in underwriting such insurance. Insurers were also increasingly concerned about climate change, with some saying that the sector faces an existential threat over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS