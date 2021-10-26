Insurers Pressure EU To Simplify Withholding Tax System

By Matt Thompson (October 26, 2021, 5:10 PM BST) -- European tax authorities should step up efforts to digitalize the system of withholding tax on dividend or interest payments and impose deadlines on governments for paying rebates and refunds, with interest and penalties for missing them, an insurance industry lobbyist said Tuesday. Insurance Europe, which advocates for insurance companies, was responding to the call by the European Commission — the European Union's executive branch — for views on its proposal to create a blocwide system of withholding tax. The group has said the EU should take the chance to strengthen its free movement of capital principle, clarify the rights of companies...

