Reinsurers Eye Premium Hikes For Climate Events, Fitch Says

By Irene Madongo (October 26, 2021, 6:19 PM BST) -- Reinsurers plan to raise prices for cover, including natural disasters, after a series of setbacks from natural disasters linked to climate change, a ratings agency said in a report issued Tuesday. Fitch Ratings said that it had noted recent comments made by reinsurers at conferences in Monte Carlo in September and in Baden-Baden, Germany, this month that they expect more price rises when contracts are renewed in January because of natural catastrophe claims linked to climate change. Climate-related problems have caused an increase in natural catastrophe claims, said Fitch, which believes this year will become one of the five costliest years this...

